COVID-19: Ashley Oaks Public school in London temporarily closing due to ‘widespread exposure’

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board announced late Wednesday that Ashley Oaks Public school in London would be closing due to “widespread exposure” to COVID-19.

In a statement, the board said a “high number” of students and staff are required to quarantine due to the “significant” exposure to COVID-19.

There is no word on how many cases are linked to the school but as of Tuesday, there was one case listed as active at the school on the TVDSB website.

Starting Thursday, students at Ashley Oaks Public School will temporarily transition from in-person to remote learning until after the end of spring break on Monday, April 19.

“The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly,” the statement from the board said.

Story continues below advertisement

The change will only impact students for two days as the following week will be spring break.

The board said teachers will contact families with information on how remote learning over the next two days will work.

This is the second time this week an elementary school in London will be close due to the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday the London District Catholic School Board announced that Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School will be closed from April 6 to 9 in the lead-up to spring break.

The LDCSB said half of the students and two-thirds of staff are self-isolating due to three positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

The closure is also due to the ongoing teacher and educational assistant shortage, according to the school board.

In the TVDSB there are 26 schools with at least one active case of COVID-19, and the LDCSB has five schools with active cases, one of which has temporarily closed as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Between the TVDSB and LDCSB, there are a combined 47 cases, most of which have happened within the last few weeks.

Both schools are expected to reopen after spring break on April 19.