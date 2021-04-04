COVID-19: Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School in London, Ont., temporarily closing

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., elementary school will close for four days due to staffing and COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement issued Saturday, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) announced that Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School will be closed from April 6-9.

The LDCSB said half of the students and two-thirds of staff are self-isolating due to three positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

The closure is also due to the ongoing teacher and educational assistant shortage, according to the school board.

The LDCSB said the 200-student school will reopen after spring break, which runs April 12-16.

Students will continue learning remotely during the temporary closure leading up to the break.

As of Sunday, two other LDCSB schools also have active COVID-19 cases.

Two cases are active at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School and one case is active at St. André Bessette Catholic Secondary School. Both schools remain open.