Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School in London, Ont., temporarily closing

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 4, 2021 2:10 pm
Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School located at 268 Herkimer Street.
Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School located at 268 Herkimer Street. Google Maps

A London, Ont., elementary school will close for four days due to staffing and COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement issued Saturday, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) announced that Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School will be closed from April 6-9.

The LDCSB said half of the students and two-thirds of staff are self-isolating due to three positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

The closure is also due to the ongoing teacher and educational assistant shortage, according to the school board.

Read more: Active COVID-19 outbreak declared at fifth Western University residence

The LDCSB said the 200-student school will reopen after spring break, which runs April 12-16.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Students will continue learning remotely during the temporary closure leading up to the break.

Click to play video: 'Schools to remain open in Ontario during COVID-19 shutdown' Schools to remain open in Ontario during COVID-19 shutdown
Schools to remain open in Ontario during COVID-19 shutdown

As of Sunday, two other LDCSB schools also have active COVID-19 cases.

Two cases are active at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School and one case is active at St. André Bessette Catholic Secondary School. Both schools remain open.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDLondoncoronavirus schoollondon district catholic school boardLDCSBlondon schoolCOVID-19 London schoolHoly RosaryHoly Rosary Catholic Elementary SchoolHoly Rosary Catholic Elementary School COVID-19 closure London

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers