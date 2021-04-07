Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Simcoe Muskoka schools won’t close for in-person learning amid stay-at-home order

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Lecce encourages students to get tested during April break as Ontario expands asymptomatic testing' Lecce encourages students to get tested during April break as Ontario expands asymptomatic testing
WATCH: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Wednesday that the province is expanding asymptomatic testing to pharmacies and assessment centres and encouraged students and teachers to take part before going back to school. He also said active screening for the coronavirus will be mandated in all schools after the April break, expanding from just high schools.

Schools under the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will not close for in-person learning amid a province-wide stay-at-home order that will go into effect on Thursday, the local medical officer of health confirmed Wednesday.

“I am monitoring the situation very closely,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the local health unit’s medical officer of health, said at a tele-press conference.

Read more: COVID-19: Adults 50+ in South Simcoe ‘hot spot’ included in Phase 2 of Ontario vaccine plan

“School is really very important for the emotional and physical well-being of children and for support for their families as well, to enable essential workers to be able to go to work.”

Gardner said there is a “very limited” amount of COVID-19 transmission in schools, which speaks to the “effectiveness” of current control measures, like screening, masking and cohorting.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not in the same position as Peel or Toronto,” he added.

“Our case count, though it’s gone up quite substantially is still significantly less than the provincial rate and much less than the rate in Peel, Toronto, York and other areas in the GTA. Therefore, we’re not in the situation where there is such a high impact on the operations of schools that they would have to discontinue.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto’s top doctor says decision to close schools was ‘taken very deliberately’' Toronto’s top doctor says decision to close schools was ‘taken very deliberately’

Gardner noted the situation could change and that he’s monitoring it closely.

Trending Stories

Since Feb, 8, when schools reopened, the health unit has seen a cumulative total of 271 individuals who had been in a school environment with COVID-19, Gardner said.

“That’s not the same thing as transmission in the school environment,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The great majority of these cases actually acquired their infection out of school and in the community or in their household. Nevertheless, that resulted in exposure to others.”

Read more: Some pharmacies in Simcoe Muskoka to offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults age 55+

Currently, schools in Toronto and Peel are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a third wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported outbreaks at six educational settings.

Click to play video: 'Ontario considering provincewide stay-at-home order, closing non-essential retail: sources' Ontario considering provincewide stay-at-home order, closing non-essential retail: sources
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSimcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka schoolsSimcoe Muskoka schools stay-at-home order

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers