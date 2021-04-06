Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 6 2021 6:17pm
00:35

New COVID-19 restrictions expected Wednesday in Ontario, sources say

Some experts say further restrictions are needed in Ontario to stop the spread of COVID-19, and now the province may be considering additional measures. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home