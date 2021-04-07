Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
April 7 2021 12:04pm
02:26

COVID-19: Toronto students move to virtual learning

Toronto Public Health said schools will remain closed until the end of April break. The last minute decision left many families scrambling and frustrated. Marianne Dimain reports.

Advertisement

Video Home