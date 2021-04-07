Global News at Noon Toronto April 7 2021 12:04pm 02:26 COVID-19: Toronto students move to virtual learning Toronto Public Health said schools will remain closed until the end of April break. The last minute decision left many families scrambling and frustrated. Marianne Dimain reports. Ontario teacher unions call for more protections against COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7743269/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7743269/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?