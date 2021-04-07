Menu

Education

Ontario teacher unions call for more protections against COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2021 12:36 pm
Ontario’s teacher unions are calling for more protection in schools against COVID-19 as a third wave surges across the province.

The unions held a news conference today calling for the mass vaccination of teachers and other school staff.

Union leaders also say that online learning should be adapted across the province until the safety of staff and students can be guaranteed.

Public health officials in Toronto and Guelph, Ont., moved their schools to virtual learning today.

Schools in Peel Region shifted to online classes on Tuesday.

Harvey Bischof of the Ontario Secondary School teacher Federation says that there has been no word from the provincial government if a potential stay-at-home order will apply to public schools.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
