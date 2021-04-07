Historic Oland home in Rothesay, N.B. sold to local family

Send this page to someone via email

Dennis Oland‘s historic home in Rothesay, N.B. has been purchased by a local family.

The house was once owned by Oland’s grandfather, former Moosehead Breweries’ CEO Philip Oland.

It was put up for sale following a divorce settlement agreement in 2020 between Dennis Oland and his estranged wife, Lisa.

Oland was convicted of the murder of his father, Richard, and sent to prison in 2015, but the conviction was overturned on appeal and a new trial found him not guilty.

The home, located at 58 Gondola Point Rd., was discussed during the two murder trials because it was central to the marital dispute and Dennis’ financial situation.

The 1.5-acre property was listed for sale in January with an asking price of $749,000.

Realtor Bob McVicar says a local family has purchased it, with the intention of living there.

He says the home, which was built in 1930, is “architecturally significant” and an important part of the area’s history.

“(Philip Oland) is an iconic character in the history of this city,” said McVicar.

“I think it mattered to the sellers that somebody would buy the house that would appreciate it and respect it and improve it over time.”

McVicar says the home sold in about seven weeks, and there was more than one offer on it.

“People see themselves as stewards of properties like this. These kinds of properties will last for hundreds of years and I know it did mean a lot to the family that the property ended up … in good hands as it appears to have,” he said.

— With a file from Tim Roszell