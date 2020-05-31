Oland says report doesn’t discuss missteps in father’s murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The man at the centre of a high-profile murder case says a report by the New Brunswick Police Commission missed the intent of its review of how the Saint John Police Force conducts investigations.

Dennis Oland says it’s regrettable the review did not address missteps during the investigation into the murder of his father, Richard Oland in 2011.

Dennis Oland was convicted of the murder, but later acquitted on appeal.

Justice Jack Walsh was critical of the investigation – namely a failure to secure the crime scene and nearby areas and exits, and a failure to have a pathologist consider if a drywall hammer could have been the murder weapon.

The New Brunswick Police Commission decided to look at homicides between 2014 and 2019 and found only one unsolved case and a 100-per-cent conviction rate on concluded investigations.

The commission recommends a provincial major case management policy, and ways to standardize procedures for major crimes and sudden deaths in Saint John.