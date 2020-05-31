Menu

Crime

Oland says report doesn’t discuss missteps in father’s murder investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2020 11:38 am
Dennis Oland attends a news briefing by his legal team in Saint John, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2018.
Dennis Oland attends a news briefing by his legal team in Saint John, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The man at the centre of a high-profile murder case says a report by the New Brunswick Police Commission missed the intent of its review of how the Saint John Police Force conducts investigations.

Dennis Oland says it’s regrettable the review did not address missteps during the investigation into the murder of his father, Richard Oland in 2011.

READ MORE: Saint John police pass commissioner review of the Richard Oland investigation

Dennis Oland was convicted of the murder, but later acquitted on appeal.

N.B. Crown will not appeal Oland acquittal
N.B. Crown will not appeal Oland acquittal

Justice Jack Walsh was critical of the investigation – namely a failure to secure the crime scene and nearby areas and exits, and a failure to have a pathologist consider if a drywall hammer could have been the murder weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Brunswick Police Commission decided to look at homicides between 2014 and 2019 and found only one unsolved case and a 100-per-cent conviction rate on concluded investigations.

READ MORE: Family of Dennis Oland offers reward for info on father’s murder as police say investigation no longer active

The commission recommends a provincial major case management policy, and ways to standardize procedures for major crimes and sudden deaths in Saint John.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeNew BrunswickSaint JohnDennis OlandRichard OlandOlandRichard Oland Murder
