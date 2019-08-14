Saint John police chief says Oland murder investigation no longer active
Saint John police Chief Bruce Connell says the Richard Oland murder case is no longer an active investigation.
The statement today is the first from the police force since last month’s acquittal of Dennis Oland in the case and comes a day after
New Brunswick’s Public Prosecution Services announced the verdict will not be appealed.
Dennis Oland was charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father in Saint John.
In his July 19 decision, Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench said Crown prosecutors failed to prove their case against Oland.
Defence lawyer Alan Gold has called on the Saint John police to move forward and solve the case.
Connell says while the investigation is no longer active, police will consider any additional information or evidence that comes to their attention.
