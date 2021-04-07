Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Wednesday morning garage fire guts home in Calgary’s Shawnee Slopes

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video: 'Calgary firefighters battle Wednesday blaze in Shawnee Slopes' Calgary firefighters battle Wednesday blaze in Shawnee Slopes
Six people were able to get out of their two-storey home in Shawnee Slopes safely on Wednesday after a fire sparked. As Sarah Offin reports, neighbours were the ones to alert the residents.

The Calgary Fire Department says a fire in the community of Shawnee Slopes early Wednesday caused significant damage to a two-storey home.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 0-100 block of Shawnee Crescent Southwest at around 4 a.m.

Crews found a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the front attached garage of the residence.

Calgary firefighters respond to a fire at 78 Shawnee Crescent S.W. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters respond to a fire at 78 Shawnee Crescent S.W. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Craig Hooper / Global News

Six people living in the home were able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived thanks to neighbours who alerted them to the fire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Crews saved one pet from the house.

“We had a significant amount of flames from the garage and coming through the roof,” district fire chief Ian Crosby said. “Most of it was contained to the garage but there is some damage to the structure of the house as well.”

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after Calgary garage fire

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes but said at least one did suffer minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

With files from Sarah Offin, Global News

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireCalgary FirefightersShawnee SlopesCalgary Shawnee SlopesCalgary Shawnee Slopes fireCalgary Shawnee Slopes house fireShawnee Slopes CalgaryShawnee Slopes fireShawnee Slopes house fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers