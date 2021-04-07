Wednesday morning garage fire guts home in Calgary’s Shawnee Slopes

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says a fire in the community of Shawnee Slopes early Wednesday caused significant damage to a two-storey home.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 0-100 block of Shawnee Crescent Southwest at around 4 a.m.

Crews found a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the front attached garage of the residence.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters respond to a fire at 78 Shawnee Crescent S.W. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Craig Hooper / Global News

Six people living in the home were able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived thanks to neighbours who alerted them to the fire.

Crews saved one pet from the house.

“We had a significant amount of flames from the garage and coming through the roof,” district fire chief Ian Crosby said. “Most of it was contained to the garage but there is some damage to the structure of the house as well.”

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes but said at least one did suffer minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

With files from Sarah Offin, Global News