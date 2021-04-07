Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after Calgary fire

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 12:02 am
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire in the southwest on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire in the southwest on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. File/Global News

A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to the 9000 block of Oakland Way S.W. before 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage.

A man in his mid-40s was found outside the garage and rushed to hospital, EMS said.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury, according to the department.

An investigation into the fire’s cause is underway.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary garage fireSouthwest Calgary fireman injured Calgary fireCalgary Oakland Way fireman critical condition Calgary fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers