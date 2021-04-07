Man in life-threatening condition after Calgary fire

A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday, according to EMS.
Emergency crews responded to the 9000 block of Oakland Way S.W. before 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage.
A man in his mid-40s was found outside the garage and rushed to hospital, EMS said.
One firefighter suffered a knee injury, according to the department.
An investigation into the fire’s cause is underway.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments