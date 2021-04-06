Man charged with accessory after the fact in alleged Brampton kidnapping

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Brampton last month.

The alleged incident occurred on March 28 at a residence in the area of Mississauga and Mayfield roads, where officers were called around 3 a.m. for reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said two Peel police officers opened fire as the suspect sped away from the residence with the alleged kidnap victim in the back seat of his vehicle.

The victim — a 23-year-old woman — walked into a police station one day later after reportedly escaping.

Police said Tuesday that Paul Prokopiw was arrested Thursday in Toronto and charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence and obstruct peace officer.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

Police said Kwami Garwood, who officers allege was the suspect involved in the kidnapping, remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and The Canadian Press

