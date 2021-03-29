Menu

Crime

Peel police search continues in alleged kidnapping of woman from home in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
The scene of a reported kidnapping in Brampton on Sunday. View image in full screen
The scene of a reported kidnapping in Brampton on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The hunt is continuing for a 23-year-old woman and the man police allege kidnapped her early Sunday morning from a home west of Toronto.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said two Peel Regional Police officers opened fire as the suspect sped away from a Brampton Ont., residence with the alleged kidnap victim in the back seat of his vehicle.

Officers had been called to the home at around 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.

Peel Regional Police Supt. Sean Gormley said the suspected kidnapper, 21-year-old Kwami Garwood, is considered armed and dangerous — and is also wanted for first-degree murder in a slaying in Toronto last summer.

Read more: Police believe woman in Brampton was kidnapped from home

Story continues below advertisement

Police identified the alleged kidnap victim as Salina Ouk and said the black Honda Civic that she and Garwood had been in was later found abandoned.

Gormley told reporters Sunday afternoon that police have “great concern” for Ouk’s “safety and well-being.”

Trending Stories

It isn’t known if the suspect was hit by gunshots, the SIU said.

Read more: Vandalism to Muslim prayer area at Pearson Airport being investigated as possible hate crime: police

The agency said it invoked its mandate to investigate because officers fired their guns.

Peel Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Heather Cannon said the officers involved were not physically hurt.

“At this time we are not aware of any injuries to either the suspect or victim,” Cannon said.

Story continues below advertisement
Peel police investigating the scene of a reported kidnapping in Brampton on Sunday. View image in full screen
Peel police investigating the scene of a reported kidnapping in Brampton on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
