Arrest warrant issued for suspect involved in alleged Brampton kidnapping

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a warrant has been issued for the suspect allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman in Brampton.

“Mr. [Kwami] Garwood remains outstanding, his whereabouts are unknown. We do consider him armed and dangerous,” Supt. Sean Gormley told reporters in an update on the investigation Tuesday morning.

Gormley said the victim walked into 22 division in Brampton at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. He said the woman arrived in a taxi and alleged she escaped from her captor after being held in the Toronto area.

“We do allege there was a lull in time where she was able to make good in her escape and make her way here to the division,” Gormley said.

She was seen by officers then taken to hospital for treatment and was interviewed by investigators there, Gormley said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added the woman and the suspect were in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship “however, that relationship had become estranged we allege and that’s what resulted in these events.”

Gormley also said the woman had some injuries that were significant but were not life-threatening.

The alleged kidnapping occurred early Sunday morning at a residence in the area of Mississauga and Mayfield roads, where officers were called around 3 a.m. for reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said two Peel police officers opened fire as the suspect sped away from the residence with the alleged kidnap victim in the backseat of his vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered a short distance away but without anyone inside.

The SIU invoked its mandate because officers fired their weapons and the agency continues to investigate the case.

View image in full screen Peel police investigating the scene of a reported kidnapping in Brampton on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Read more: Police believe woman in Brampton was kidnapped from home

Story continues below advertisement

A warrant was issued for Garwood, 21, who is wanted on multiple charges.

Garwood is wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm without a licence, possession of a firearm without being the holder of a license, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Anyone that sees Garwood is advised to call 911, police said.

Police said the suspected kidnapper is also wanted for first-degree murder in a slaying in Toronto last summer.

“Members of Toronto police have actively been looking for him for several months. He appears to be quite savvy at avoiding the police,” Gormley said.

“It is discouraging that at the time of the alleged homicide that he’s responsible for, he already was on gun charges, he was already on drug charges and he was on bail at that time,” Gormley said.

“It’s one of those things in policing, its a challenge for us,” he continued. “But every effort is being made right now to try and capture him.”

— With files from The Canadian Press & Global News’ Ryan Rocca.

Advertisement