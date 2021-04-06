Menu

Crime

Four arrested, firearms seized following reports of gunfire from moving vehicle: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 4:54 pm
Police say officers spotted the suspect vehicle west of Penticton on Sunday afternoon and tried to pull it over, but that it fled at a high rate of speed. View image in full screen
Police say officers spotted the suspect vehicle west of Penticton on Sunday afternoon and tried to pull it over, but that it fled at a high rate of speed. File/Global News

Reports of gunshots near Penticton during the weekend led to four arrests, say police.

Penticton RCMP say the arrests happened Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., following reports from witnesses who believed gunshots were coming from a moving vehicle near Green Mountain and Shingle Creek roads, west of the city.

According to police, officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped, with police then arresting four people and taking them into custody.

“Of most concern was a search of the vehicle (that) resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition,” said Const. James Grandy.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service against that man.”

Police say the vehicle’s three other occupants are also facing charges, adding they were later released from custody and are expected to appear in provincial court on June 23.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

