Four arrested, firearms seized following reports of gunfire from moving vehicle: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Reports of gunshots near Penticton during the weekend led to four arrests, say police.

Penticton RCMP say the arrests happened Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., following reports from witnesses who believed gunshots were coming from a moving vehicle near Green Mountain and Shingle Creek roads, west of the city.

According to police, officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped, with police then arresting four people and taking them into custody.

“Of most concern was a search of the vehicle (that) resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition,” said Const. James Grandy.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service against that man.”

1:16 Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots – Mar 25, 2020

Police say the vehicle’s three other occupants are also facing charges, adding they were later released from custody and are expected to appear in provincial court on June 23.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

15:22 Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase – Oct 3, 2020