Crime

Handgun used in Kelowna store robbery: RCMP

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 3:47 pm
The suspect in an April 5 armed robbery was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt.
The suspect in an April 5 armed robbery was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt. Courtesy: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for potential witnesses to come forward after a store was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening.

Police said the bandanna-wearing suspect entered a business in the 2400 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna, around 9:30 p.m., and demanded cash as he brandished a handgun.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police, adding no one was hurt in the incident, though the clerk was extremely shaken.

Read more: Condo under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames

The suspect, said to be about 5-10, was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, a dark toque and sunglasses, according to RCMP.

Trending Stories

Police said a red bandanna covered his lower face.

The store released a photo of the suspect from surveillance video to help with the RCMP investigation.

If you have any information about the suspect or the event, police are asking you to come forward, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

