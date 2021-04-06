3 new deaths, number of COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan back over 200

Saskatchewan has added three COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 443 since the pandemic began.

One of the recently deceased was reported in their 60s in the north central zone while others were in Regina from the 70-79 and 80-plus age groups, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Tuesday there were 217 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 34,980. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up from 218 on Monday to 226.

According to the provincial government, 2,677 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (1), far north east (4), north west (4), north central (18), Saskatoon (163), central west (12), central east (52), Regina (1,898), south west (11), south central (232) and south east (214) zones. The residences of 68 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 202 patients with COVID-19 — 158 are receiving inpatient care and 44 are in intensive care. This is the first time since Feb. 9 that there have been more than 200 coronavirus patients.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,195 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 32,342 following 221 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,924 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 687,328 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 227,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

