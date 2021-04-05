Menu

Canada

1 dead after crash between 2 trucks in Brampton, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 5:19 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash between two trucks in Brampton on Monday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash between two trucks in Brampton on Monday. Global News

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead after a crash between two trucks in Brampton on Monday.

According to posts on the force’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Goreway and Intermodal drives, just north of Highway 407, at 2:22 p.m.

Police said one person — a driver — was trapped after the crash. When emergency crews got to him, he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officers said the collision happened on private property and there were no road closures put in place.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
