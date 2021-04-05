1 dead after crash between 2 trucks in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead after a crash between two trucks in Brampton on Monday.

According to posts on the force’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Goreway and Intermodal drives, just north of Highway 407, at 2:22 p.m.

Police said one person — a driver — was trapped after the crash. When emergency crews got to him, he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officers said the collision happened on private property and there were no road closures put in place.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

UPDATE:

– @BramptonFireES gained access to the driver, he has been pronounced deceased on scene

– Ministry of Labour will be investigating — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 5, 2021

