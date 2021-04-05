1 dead after crash between 2 trucks in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead after a crash between two trucks in Brampton on Monday.
According to posts on the force’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Goreway and Intermodal drives, just north of Highway 407, at 2:22 p.m.
Police said one person — a driver — was trapped after the crash. When emergency crews got to him, he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries have been reported.
Officers said the collision happened on private property and there were no road closures put in place.
There is no word on what may have led to the incident.
Videos appear to show groups gathering to watch stunt driving on Toronto streets
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments