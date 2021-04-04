Menu

Crime

Video appears to show person setting fire to road as car does stunts in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Videos appear to show groups gathering to watch stunt driving on Toronto streets' Videos appear to show groups gathering to watch stunt driving on Toronto streets
Videos appear to show groups gathering to watch stunt driving on Toronto streets

Toronto police say charges have been laid after large groups gathered in different parts of the city overnight “to engage in stunt driving, discharging fireworks and other prohibited activities.”

Police said the incident began around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Videos posted online appear to show one of the gatherings in the area of Placer Court and McNicoll Avenue, just west of Victoria Park Avenue, in North York.

One of the videos appears to show a person creating a circle of fire in an intersection, as a group watches and a car drifts inside.

Read more: Man in 70s dead after stabbing at North York apartment building, woman arrested: police

A police car is later seen in the area, reversing from the scene as a group approaches.

Police said officers who responded “were met with hostility, with members jumping on a scout car, causing extensive damage.”

The group eventually dispersed, police said, but reportedly went to other areas of the city “and engaged in similar activities.”

Officers said the other areas included Tapscott Road, the Toronto Zoo and Dean Park Road.

Charges were laid, police said, but further details regarding how many people were charged and what offences they are facing are unavailable.

Click to play video: 'Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving' Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving
Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving – Jan 7, 2021
