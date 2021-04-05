Menu

Health

COVID-19: Toronto working on plan to provide vaccine to people in high-risk workplaces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Breaking down Ontario’s rules for third-wave shutdown' Breaking down Ontario’s rules for third-wave shutdown
WATCH ABOVE: Global News Queen’s Park bureau chief Travis Dhanraj breaks down the latest rules announced by the Ontario government amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

TORONTO — The mayor of Toronto says the city is working on a plan to give people in high-risk workplaces the COVID-19 vaccine at their job site.

John Tory says the city is currently developing the details of the plan, which will involve mobile vaccination units that are already being used in some hot spot neighbourhoods.

Read more: Ontario reports 5,979 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

He says the federal and provincial governments should work together to improve the paid sick day program to help workers stay home and self-isolate.

The Ontario government has said that it will not duplicate the paid sick leave program run by the federal government.

But Tory says the rising case counts show that it is time to reconsider that approach.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s top doctor says workers need both targeted vaccination clinics and paid sick days as protections against the virus.

Read more: COVID-19: Ornge head Homer Tien tapped to replace Hillier to lead Ontario vaccine drive

Dr. Eileen da Villa also called the rising COVID-19 case rates in the city “horrific.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day span.

The province logged 2,938 new cases of the novel coronavirus today and 3,041 cases on Sunday, as data sharing was paused for the Easter Sunday holiday.

Ten deaths were linked to the virus on today’s report and 12 on Sunday’s update from the province.

There are 942 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario, but the Ministry of Health noted that 10 per cent of Ontario’s hospitals do not submit data on weekends.

Read more: Ontario teachers seeking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario also reported 494 patients in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 293 on a ventilator.

The province didn’t share statistics on Good Friday, but on Saturday reported there had been more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario said 121,577 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last report on Saturday, bringing the total number of inoculations so far to 2,545,640.

About 83,000 COVID-19 tests were administered since Saturday’s report.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDToronto CoronavirusMayor John ToryToronto CovidToronto VaccineToronto High-risk Workplaces

