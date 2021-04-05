Ontario reports 5,979 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 5,979 COVID-19 cases over the past two days, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 364,537.

On Sunday, 3,041 cases were reported and on Monday 2,938 were reported.

The province didn’t provide updated COVID-19 figures on Easter Sunday with it being a holiday.

There were 906 new cases in Toronto, 533 in Peel Region, 391 in York Region, 230 in Ottawa and 140 in Durham recorded on Monday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Twenty-two additional virus-related deaths were also reported over the past two days, with 12 on Sunday and 10 on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,450.

A total of 331,600 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,660 over the two days.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Ontario is in its first full week of a four-week provincewide lockdown.

Provincial figures show there were 942 reported hospitalizations on Monday and 811 on Sunday (an increase of 146 over the past two days), with 494 in intensive care on Monday and 476 on Sunday (an increase of 43 over the past two days), with 293 on a ventilator Monday and 262 Sunday (an increase of 32).

Ontario is reporting 2,938 cases of #COVID19 today and 3,041 cases reported yesterday. Today, there are 906 new cases in Toronto, 533 in Peel, 391 in York Region, 230 in Ottawa and 140 in Durham. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) April 5, 2021

The government said 83,000 tests were processed in the last 48 hours. Ontario has now completed a total of 12,817,856 tests and 17,739 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for Sunday’s report was 6.5 per cent. Monday’s had a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.

There have been 2,135 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K., as well as 71 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa, and 103 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by one. There are currently 50 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 46 of which have no resident cases.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 2,545,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario — 121,577 more shots since Friday’s report.

So far, 322,197 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

