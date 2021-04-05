COVID-19 outbreak closes a Hamilton Mountain Catholic school, students to virtual learn

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Catholic public school on Hamilton’s Mountain will send close to 400 students home to virtual learn starting Tuesday.

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) has closed Sts. Peter and Paul on Fennell Avenue East near Upper James Street until further notice.

The board says an outbreak at the facility has now grown to a total of 13 cases among students and staff over the last week.

“The decision to close was made by the HWCDSB COVID-19 Steering Committee out of the board’s priority concern for the health and safety of our students and staff, and our ability to sufficiently staff school with so many staff currently in quarantine,” board chair Pat Daly said in a statement on the long weekend.

Twelve students and a staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the first cases revealed on March 27 prior to public health declaring an outbreak on the 30th.

Families that need to pick up belongings at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary can reach out to the school for more details.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning when the outbreak is over, according to the HWCDSB.

The HWCDSB has 64 active COVID-19 cases as of April 4, which includes 53 students and 10 staff members.

Four of the board’s schools have outbreaks as of Monday.

Public health is reporting outbreaks at 16 schools across the city, all elementary. There are a total of 56 cases tied to the surges.

Last week the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) reported 79 new COVID-19 cases with 73 involving students. Fifty-three of the cases were at the elementary level.