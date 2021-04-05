Peel Region medical officer of health ordering schools to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The medical officer of health for Peel Region is invoking powers under Ontario law to order all local schools closed for in-person instruction due to COVID-19.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, who oversees the public health department in Peel Region, issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act on Monday to order schools closed as of Tuesday.

Schools in those jurisdictions will move to online learning until at least April 18.

“Late last week and through the weekend, Peel saw significant increases in case counts and the spread of variants in the community,” a statement issued by Region of Peel on Monday said.

“This closure will allow students and staff at least two weeks out of schools to break any chains of transmission and protect them from exposure.”

The schools were closed on Monday due to the Easter long weekend.

Section 22 orders allow medical officers of health to put in place requirements aimed at slowing the spread of communicable diseases.

The news comes as the Ontario government reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, keeping with elevated case numbers seen in recent days as the province grapples with a third wave of the virus.

More to come.