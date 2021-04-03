Menu

Health

5M people in U.K. get second COVID-19 jab as daily deaths fall to 10

By Michael Holden Reuters
Posted April 3, 2021 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'If you’ve received one vaccine dose, what are you allowed to do?' If you’ve received one vaccine dose, what are you allowed to do?
WATCH ABOVE: What you can do after receiving one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Saturday, the lowest daily figure since early September, as its vaccine rollout reached another milestone.

Official data also showed 31,301,267 people had received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with five million now having had both doses in what is the fastest rollout in Europe.

Read more: U.K. regulator reports 30 blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

“Our spectacular vaccination program has now delivered over five million second doses, giving those most vulnerable to COVID – including half of all those aged over 80 – the best possible protection,” health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Britain remains on track to hit the government’s target of offering a vaccine shot to all over-50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July, the government said.

Click to play video: 'Calls to rethink Canada’s strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations' Calls to rethink Canada’s strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations
Calls to rethink Canada’s strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations

The latest data also showed there were 3,423 new cases, a slight rise from 3,402 reported the day before, though unlike countries such as France and Germany which are battling a third wave of the coronavirus, infections in Britain have been steadily falling.

Read more: Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite blood clot case

Strict lockdown measures in England began to be eased on March 29 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to update the country with further details about lifting restrictions on Monday, including whether outdoor hospitality can reopen on April 12 as planned.

© 2021 Reuters
