U.K. regulator reports 30 blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s medicines regulator said it has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine but stressed the benefits “continue to outweigh any risks.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said the risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small” and that the public should continue to take up the vaccine when offered it.

The agency said late Friday the cases relate to the period up to March 24, during which 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered and that it hadn’t received any similar reports with regard to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine prompted some countries including Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands to restrict its use to older people.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) reccomended AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not be administered to people under the age of 55.

0:30 EU drug regulator chief says no evidence to support restricting use despite reports of rare blood clotting EU drug regulator chief says no evidence to support restricting use despite reports of rare blood clotting

The committee cited concerns over reports of blood clots as its reason for issuing the new guidance.

In a statement on Monday, Health Canada said in it would be issuing additional “terms and conditions on the authorizations of the AstraZeneca and Verity Pharmaceuticals/Serum Institute of India vaccines.”

This includes a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a “detailed assessment” of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context.”

However, in a statement issued Wednesday, the agency said “based on all of the evidence available internationally to date, Health Canada continues to consider that the benefits of the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD vaccines to protect against COVID-19 outweigh the potential risks.”

Story continues below advertisement

The World Health Organization has also urged countries to continue using the jab.

-With files from Global News