Health

New questions about Canucks season amid reports of growing COVID-19 outbreak

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'Multiple Vancouver Canucks test positive for COVID-19' Multiple Vancouver Canucks test positive for COVID-19
There are reports the Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Shanel Pratap has more on what this news means for the rest of the NHL season.

There were new questions Friday about the remainder of the Vancouver Canucks season amid multiple reports that team’s COVID-19 situation has taken a turn for the worse.

The Canucks organization told Global News it would not provide an update on the situation until next week.

Read more: Canucks have games postponed through April 6 due to COVID-19 protocol

Click to play video: 'What COVID-19 situation means for the rest of the Canucks season' What COVID-19 situation means for the rest of the Canucks season
What COVID-19 situation means for the rest of the Canucks season

TSN reports that eight players and one staff member have tested positive.

On Tuesday, Canucks’ forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from practice following a positive test. Wednesday’s planned game against the Calgary Flames was then suspended after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Travis Harmonic was added to the COVID list on Thursday.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for coronavirus

The NHL initially paused all Canucks games until a Thursday, April 8 matchup against the Flames. A wider outbreak, however, could see games scrapped for up to two weeks.

The news is another blow for the struggling Canucks, who sit in sixth place in the North Division, after 37 games of the shortened 56-game season.

