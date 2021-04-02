New questions about Canucks season amid reports of growing COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

There were new questions Friday about the remainder of the Vancouver Canucks season amid multiple reports that team’s COVID-19 situation has taken a turn for the worse.

The Canucks organization told Global News it would not provide an update on the situation until next week.

TSN reports that eight players and one staff member have tested positive.

On Tuesday, Canucks’ forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from practice following a positive test. Wednesday’s planned game against the Calgary Flames was then suspended after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Travis Harmonic was added to the COVID list on Thursday.

The NHL initially paused all Canucks games until a Thursday, April 8 matchup against the Flames. A wider outbreak, however, could see games scrapped for up to two weeks.

The news is another blow for the struggling Canucks, who sit in sixth place in the North Division, after 37 games of the shortened 56-game season.