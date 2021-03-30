Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for coronavirus

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 4:37 pm

Vancouver Canucks centre Adam Gaudette has tested positive for COVID-19, the team’s head coach confirmed Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was pulled from the ice during practice Tuesday morning after test results came in.

Canucks head coach Travis Green confirmed the positive test and said the team is following the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Our players get tested every day and obviously we’ve been tested this morning and we’ll see how those test results come back when we get them back,” he said.

Canucks training camp cancelled due to potential COVID-19 exposure – Jan 10, 2021

Green said forward Jake Virtanen stayed home Tuesday because he was not feeling well.

Gaudette has four goals and three assists for the Canucks this season.

Read more: Junior hockey: Positive COVID-19 test for Kelowna Rockets, WHL suspends team’s activities

On Tuesday, the Western Hockey League announced that the Kelowna Rockets have suspended activities as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

— With files from Neetu Garcha

