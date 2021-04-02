Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases related to travel

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 12:01 pm
People wear masks to protect them for the COVID-19 virus while walking past a store with Easter decorations in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, March 19, 2021. View image in full screen
People wear masks to protect them for the COVID-19 virus while walking past a store with Easter decorations in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reports nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Five of the nine are a group of international travellers. The remaining are domestic travellers from outside Atlantic Canada.

Five cases are in the western zone (Annapolis Valley, South Shore and South West) and four cases are in the central zone (Halifax area, Eastern Shore and West Hants).

Public health said all the infected individuals are self-isolating, as required.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 31 active cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia receiving 39K doses of AstraZeneca next week as epidemiology ‘low and stable’

According to the province, there were 1,364 tests administered between March 26 and April 1 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth.

As of April 1, 111,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 29,530 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 310,764 tests. There have been 639 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

One person is in hospital. There are 607 resolved cases.

The province also announced that it is renewing the state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, April 4, and extend to noon, Sunday, April 18, unless government terminates or extends it.

