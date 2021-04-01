Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update as it reports 3 new cases

By Karla Renic Global News
WATCH LIVE: Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang provide an update on COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two of the new cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The third case is in the western zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province says 24 cases remain active.

Read more: Vaccinated? Unvaccinated? Either way, you can take part in this COVID-19 vaccine safety study

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 307,642 tests. There have been 630 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

One person is currently in hospital with the virus.

According to the province, 106,623 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 28,552 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Community immunization clinic for African Nova Scotians set to open next week' COVID-19: Community immunization clinic for African Nova Scotians set to open next week
Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here.

