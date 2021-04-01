Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update as it reports 3 new cases

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Two of the new cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The third case is in the western zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.
The province says 24 cases remain active.
Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 307,642 tests. There have been 630 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.
One person is currently in hospital with the virus.
According to the province, 106,623 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 28,552 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
