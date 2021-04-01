Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

B.C. Conservation seizes thousand of moss balls due to hidden invasive species

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:34 pm
Zebra mussels have been detected in moss/algal ball products in Saskatchewan, which are often sold as Marimo Moss Balls. View image in full screen
Zebra mussels have been detected in moss/algal ball products in Saskatchewan, which are often sold as Marimo Moss Balls. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

A tiny invader that can have a massive impact on the natural world, the zebra mussel is among the most feared invasive species in British Columbia.

You only need to travel three provinces to the east to see and hear about the tremendous impact the highly invasive species has had on lakes in Manitoba.

“The problem is irreversible and in fact, it’s a catastrophe — it’s a disaster,” Dr. Eva Pip, a water quality and ecosystem expert with the University of Winnipeg, told Global News in 2015.

Click to play video: 'Invasive Mussels Threat' Invasive Mussels Threat
Invasive Mussels Threat – Mar 6, 2021

While B.C. has set up a boat inspection program at provincial and U.S. borders in recent years to stop vessels accidentally bringing in zebra mussels, there was huge surprise when the invasive species turned up inside residential homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Invasive mussels found in B.C. woman’s aquarium

“It’s very concerning,” Dave Webster, COS Alien Invasive Species lead, told Global News when minute zebra mussels were found inside moss balls, an aquarium feature.

“We’re trying to work with the industry to stop this product from being put out to the public.”

Because one zebra mussel can quickly turn into millions, B.C. Conservation officers quickly embarked on a sweep of pet stores to eliminate potential risks.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s zebra and quagga mussel defence program starts new season' B.C.’s zebra and quagga mussel defence program starts new season
B.C.’s zebra and quagga mussel defence program starts new season – May 31, 2019

“Suspected or lab-confirmed contaminated moss balls have been found in Terrace, Invermere, Kamloops, the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island,” a release from the B.C. Environment Ministry stated on Thursday afternoon. “Most of the moss balls seized were found on the Lower Mainland.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Since the first reports about the contaminated mussels in early March, Conservation officers said they collected nearly 3,000 moss balls which were suspected or confirmed to be contaminated with zebra mussels.

Read more: Zebra mussels detected in products sold in Saskatchewan

Often called “Marimo moss balls,” the popular ornamental aquarium item has been found to be contaminated with the highly invasive species across Canada, according to the Ministry.

The moss balls are sometimes used as decorative houseplants, it said.

Click to play video: 'Winnipegger visiting Lake Winnipeg shocked by thousands of mussels found on shore' Winnipegger visiting Lake Winnipeg shocked by thousands of mussels found on shore
Winnipegger visiting Lake Winnipeg shocked by thousands of mussels found on shore – May 22, 2018

The Ministry of Environment said investigations have linked some potentially contaminated moss balls to international shipments

“Conservation officers have reached out to more than 1,100 pet and aquarium plant stores, aquatic retailers and distributors throughout the province, and have conducted hundreds of on-site inspections to prevent the sale of potentially contaminated moss balls,” according to the Ministry, which commended the industries cooperation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many retailers and distributors have voluntarily pulled the moss balls from their shelves.”

Read more: Winnipeg’s zebra mussel problem can be tackled, but comes with big price tag: U.S. researcher

For more information about proper disposal of moss balls, check out the Ministry of Environment information here.

Zebra and quagga mussels are equally devastating to the environment. More information can be found here.

Anyone who finds zebra mussels is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline, toll-free, at 1 877 952-7277 to report their find.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: More domestic travel in B.C. could spell trouble for spread of invasive mussels' Coronavirus: More domestic travel in B.C. could spell trouble for spread of invasive mussels
Coronavirus: More domestic travel in B.C. could spell trouble for spread of invasive mussels – Jun 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Invasive SpeciesZebra MusselsEnvrionmentBC Conservationpet storesQuagga MusselaquariumsBC Ministry of Environmentmoss ballsInvasive Musselaquatic invadermoss ball seizure

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers