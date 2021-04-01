Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, confirms outbreak at special care home

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 3:23 pm
Registered nurse Shanaya Aujla gives a COVID-19 vaccine in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Registered nurse Shanaya Aujla gives a COVID-19 vaccine in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. Courtesy: Leah Hennel, Alberta Health Services

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

One of the 10 new cases is in Zone 1 and the other nine cases are all in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

“Six of these cases are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case,” the province said in a release.

All 10 cases are self-isolating.

READ MORE: New Brunswick sees double-digit COVID case numbers for sixth time in seven days

Public health has also declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques Thursday after a recent case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

“Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on-site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team,” said public health in a statement.

At another adult residential facility in Edmundston, Manoir Belle Vue, the COVID-19 outbreak has been officially declared over.

On Jan. 19, the province said an outbreak was declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility.

READ MORE: Canada’s Atlantic provinces have kept COVID-19 largely at bay — here’s how

Staff and residents of the facility were retested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health.

Also as of Thursday, people 75 and older have the option to book an appointment to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a regional health authority clinic or by contacting a pharmacy.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,623. Since Wednesday, four people have recovered for a total of 1,451 recoveries.There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 141. Four patients are hospitalized including three in an intensive care unit.
Click to play video: 'N.B. adapting to AstraZeneca vaccine changes as circuit-breaker remains in Zone 4' N.B. adapting to AstraZeneca vaccine changes as circuit-breaker remains in Zone 4
N.B. adapting to AstraZeneca vaccine changes as circuit-breaker remains in Zone 4
On Wednesday, 1,750 tests were conducted for a total of 258,067.“I thank New Brunswickers, especially those who are living in communities that are in the Rrd level, for their dedication and hard work as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.“No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, please show kindness and respect to others by keeping your contacts low, wearing a mask and staying at home away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19.”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaNew BrunswickCOVID

