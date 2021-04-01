New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, confirms outbreak at special care home

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

One of the 10 new cases is in Zone 1 and the other nine cases are all in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). “Six of these cases are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case,” the province said in a release. All 10 cases are self-isolating. READ MORE: New Brunswick sees double-digit COVID case numbers for sixth time in seven days

Public health has also declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques Thursday after a recent case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

“Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on-site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team,” said public health in a statement.

At another adult residential facility in Edmundston, Manoir Belle Vue, the COVID-19 outbreak has been officially declared over.

On Jan. 19, the province said an outbreak was declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility.

Staff and residents of the facility were retested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health.

Also as of Thursday, people 75 and older have the option to book an appointment to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a regional health authority clinic or by contacting a pharmacy.