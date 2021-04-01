COVID-19: Here’s a list of Ottawa pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has released a list of pharmacies across the province set to join the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 55 and older.

Here are the pharmacies in the Ottawa area where you can book an appointment, some starting as soon as Saturday.

Gloucester:

Costco Pharmacy, 1405 Blair Towers Pl.

Good Health Pharmacy, 4188 Spratt Rd. Unit 2

The Drug Store Pharmacy, 1619 Orleans Blvd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 1980 Ogilvie Rd. Unit 171

Kanata:

Costco Pharmacy, 770 Silver Seven Rd.

Kanata Pharmasave, 99 Kakulu Rd. Unit 101

Shoppers Drug Mart, 680 Eagleson Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 499 Terry Fox Dr. Unit 10

Sobeys Pharmacy, 840 March Rd.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 700 Terry Fox Dr.

Walmart Pharmacy, 5357 Fernbank Rd.

Manotick:

Story continues below advertisement

Paul’s Pharmasave, 990 River Rd.

Nepean:

Centrepointe Guardian Drugs, 117 Centrepointe Dr.

Costco Pharmacy, 4315 Strandherd Dr.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 200 Grant Carman Dr.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 1980 Baseline Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3781 Strandherd Dr.

The Drug Store Pharmacy, 59A Robertson Rd.

Orleans:

Innes IDA Pharmacy, 4473 Innes Rd. Unit 101

Rexall, 1615 Orleans Blvd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1937 Portobello Blvd.

Crown Pointe Pharmacy, 900 Watters Rd. Unit 13

Sobeys Pharmacy, 5150 Innes Rd.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 4270 Innes Rd.

Osgoode:

Osgoode Pharmacy, 3192 Logan Farm Dr.

Ottawa:

Apothe Sos Pharmacy, 314 Central Park Dr. Unit 8

Pharmasave Cyril Pharmacy, 1795 Kilborn Ave.

Rexall, 1725 Walkley Rd. Unit C

Rexall, 2525 Carling Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 322 Rideau St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 410 Richmond Rd.

Stittsville Whole Health Pharmacy, 1609 Stittsville Main St. Unit C

The Drug Store Pharmacy, 3201 Greenbank Rd.

The Drug Store Pharmacy, 2681 Alta Vista Dr.

Appointments must be booked in advance at all sites by going online or by calling ahead. Some pharmacies already have internal systems to book vaccine appointments, but the province’s centralized vaccine platform will be expanded to include pharmacy bookings starting April 3.

4:42 Ford says he stands by federal assessment that AstraZeneca vaccine safe for people 55+ Ford says he stands by federal assessment that AstraZeneca vaccine safe for people 55+