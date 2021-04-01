Ontario expands AstraZeneca vaccine program to pharmacies across the province

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Ontario has just released the list of nearly 380 additional pharmacies that will be administering COVID-19 vaccines across the province.

All will be offering the Oxford-AstaZeneca vaccine to those 55 and up, some as soon as this Saturday.

The list includes pharmacies in:

Ottawa

Peel

Hamilton

Niagara

Simcoe-Muskoka

Durham

Hastings Prince Edward

Algoma

Brant

Chatham-Kent

Haldiman-Norfolk

Southwestern

Sudbury

Thunder Bay

Timiskaming

Eastern Ontario

North Bay-Parry Sound

Middlesex-London

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Waterloo

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Perth

Grey-Bruce

York region

Peterborough

Porcupine

Renfrew

Northwestern

Halton

Toronto

Lambton

Haliburton-Kawartha

In early March, pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex were chosen for a pilot program to administer AstraZeneca vaccines to those 60 and above. With the addition of the new locations, Ontario will have 700 pharmacies ready to deliver vaccines, and expects to have a total of 1,500 pharmacy vaccine sites by the end of April.

“With more locations coming on board, these settings will make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province. I encourage everyone to sign up when it’s their turn. Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures we know work and keep us safe,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health.

The province is also working with primary care offices to set them up for vaccinations.

“This initiative is expanding from locations in six public health unit regions to offering the vaccine in every region across the province covering all 34 public health units,” the province said Thursday.

The province says expansion of vaccination sites in primary care settings will be done “according to available supply.” These appointments cannot be booked online or by phone. Primary care offices will be contacting those eligible for the vaccine.

Bookings for vaccinations at participating pharmacies must be done in advance. Starting April 3, those 55 and older can book an appointment at a participating pharmacy by visiting the province’s website.