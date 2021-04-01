Menu

Crime

20-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 9:44 am
The scene of the shooting Friday evening. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting Friday evening. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto police said a 20-year-old man was charged in connection with a double shooting in Toronto in January.

Police were called to the area of Mathersfield Drive, southeast of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, for a report of a shooting on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators said the man, identified as Sirac Tesfay, died of his injuries

On Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old Henok Mesgena.

He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Mesgena appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

