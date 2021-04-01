20-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police said a 20-year-old man was charged in connection with a double shooting in Toronto in January.

Police were called to the area of Mathersfield Drive, southeast of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, for a report of a shooting on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators said the man, identified as Sirac Tesfay, died of his injuries

On Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old Henok Mesgena.

READ MORE: Man dead and woman in critical condition after shooting, Toronto police say

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Mesgena appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.