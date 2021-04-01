Woman assaulted while jogging in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was assaulted by a man while she was out for a jog in Waterloo last week.
Police say the woman reported the incident on March 28, although it occurred on March 24 near Bearinger Road and Hagey Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
They say the woman was in the middle of her run when she was pushed from behind by an unknown man who took off and was last seen running south on Bearinger Road.
Trending Stories
The woman suffered minor injuries which did not require immediate medical attention.
Police say they are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments