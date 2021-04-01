Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman assaulted while jogging in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:00 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was assaulted by a man while she was out for a jog in Waterloo last week.

Police say the woman reported the incident on March 28, although it occurred on March 24 near Bearinger Road and Hagey Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

Read more: Guelph man arrested after alleged pimping in unnamed Ontario prison: Waterloo police

They say the woman was in the middle of her run when she was pushed from behind by an unknown man who took off and was last seen running south on Bearinger Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries which did not require immediate medical attention.

Read more: Guelph man faces 19 charges after alleged crime spree in Waterloo Region

Police say they are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

