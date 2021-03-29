Guelph man arrested after alleged pimping in unnamed Ontario prison: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say a Guelph man was arrested at a jail outside of the region after a human trafficking investigation by the Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team.
Police did not provide many details on the investigation including which prison the man was being held at.
They say the man is facing several charges including human trafficking, receiving material benefit, procuring and uttering threats.
A spokesperson did tell Global News that the man used technology to commit his crimes and that they were committed while in custody.
Global News also asked the solicitor general’s office for information about the situation including the man’s location.
“It is not appropriate for the ministry to publicly comment on an active police investigation,” the solicitor general spokesperson Andrew Morrison told Global News in an email.
Comments