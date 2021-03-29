Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested after alleged pimping in unnamed Ontario prison: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 4:11 pm
A jail cell is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A jail cell is shown in this file photo. Pexels

Waterloo Regional Police say a Guelph man was arrested at a jail outside of the region after a human trafficking investigation by the Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team.

Police did not provide many details on the investigation including which prison the man was being held at.

Read more: Guelph man faces 19 charges after alleged crime spree in Waterloo Region

They say the man is facing several charges including human trafficking, receiving material benefit, procuring and uttering threats.

A spokesperson did tell Global News that the man used technology to commit his crimes and that they were committed while in custody.

Read more: Cambridge man, 60, arrested after allegedly exposing himself on GRT bus in Kitchener

Global News also asked the solicitor general’s office for information about the situation including the man’s location.

“It is not appropriate for the ministry to publicly comment on an active police investigation,” the solicitor general spokesperson Andrew Morrison told Global News in an email.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceGuelph PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeGuelph crimeCambridge crimeGuelph man arrestedguelph human traffickingwaterloo human trafficking

