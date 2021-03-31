Health officials give update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Officials from Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 immunization efforts Wednesday.

The task force’s lead, Dr. Joss Reimer, and co-lead, Johanu Botha, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

To date Manitoba has delivered 178,281 of the 248,180 doses it has received since December, according to the latest data found on the province’s website.

The site says officials plan on delivering another 263,898 immunizations across Manitoba over the next 28 days.

