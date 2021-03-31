Menu

Health

Health officials give update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

By Shane Gibson Global News
A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured. View image in full screen
A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured. Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Officials from Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 immunization efforts Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg woman shares story of relief, hope following COVID-19 vaccine

The task force’s lead, Dr. Joss Reimer, and co-lead, Johanu Botha, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 ‘out of an abundance of caution’' COVID-19: Manitoba limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 ‘out of an abundance of caution’
COVID-19: Manitoba limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 ‘out of an abundance of caution’

To date Manitoba has delivered 178,281 of the 248,180 doses it has received since December, according to the latest data found on the province’s website.

Read more: Manitoba limits AstraZeneca vaccine, reports 136 new cases of COVID-19 variants

The site says officials plan on delivering another 263,898 immunizations across Manitoba over the next 28 days.

— more to come

 

