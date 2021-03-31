Menu

Calgary police say driver allegedly hit man with vehicle after assault

By Kaylen Small Global News
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Global News

Police are working to determine what lead to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Investigators believe a man physically assaulted another man along Falton Drive N.E. at around 8:20 p.m.

The victim then allegedly got into his vehicle and drove it into the person who had assaulted him, police said.

Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Global News

The SUV crashed and ended up flipped on its side.

The man who was hit by the vehicle was rushed to hospital in critical condition, according to officers.

Police said neither man is co-operating with the investigation.

No word yet on what charges they could be facing.

