Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Woodville farmer wants an air-conditioned tractor with $100,000 lottery winnings: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 12:09 pm
A Woodville farmer plans to use his $100,000 winnings for a new tractor and truck.
A Woodville farmer plans to use his $100,000 winnings for a new tractor and truck. OLG

A Woodville, Ont., farmer plans to purchase a new truck and a tractor with his recent lottery winnings.

According to the OLG, Charles Graves claimed $100,000 in the OLG’s Instant Double Your Money game. The community of Woodville, located in the City of Kawartha Lakes, is about 30 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Graves, a farmer, says he’s been playing the lottery for decades and always buys Instant tickets.

Read more: Peterborough man visited 3 stores to ensure he had winning $100,000 ticket, OLG says

At the OLG prize centre, he said he checked his ticket while purchasing gas.

“The clerk started jumping up and down and said, ‘You’re a big winner.’ She was more excited than I was,” he quipped.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Graves says he plans to take his time before spending his windfall but has some plans in mind.

“I’m going to replace my truck, which has 300,000 kilometres on it,” he said. “And I’d like to get a tractor with an air-conditioned cab.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Ben’s Pharmacy on King Street in Woodville.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg man claims $500,000 prize with Plinko chip drop: OLG' Cobourg man claims $500,000 prize with Plinko chip drop: OLG
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesOlgLottery WinnerLottery winWoodvilleinstantWoodville lottery winner

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers