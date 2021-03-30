Woodville farmer wants an air-conditioned tractor with $100,000 lottery winnings: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Woodville, Ont., farmer plans to purchase a new truck and a tractor with his recent lottery winnings.

According to the OLG, Charles Graves claimed $100,000 in the OLG’s Instant Double Your Money game. The community of Woodville, located in the City of Kawartha Lakes, is about 30 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Graves, a farmer, says he’s been playing the lottery for decades and always buys Instant tickets.

At the OLG prize centre, he said he checked his ticket while purchasing gas.

“The clerk started jumping up and down and said, ‘You’re a big winner.’ She was more excited than I was,” he quipped.

Story continues below advertisement

Graves says he plans to take his time before spending his windfall but has some plans in mind.

“I’m going to replace my truck, which has 300,000 kilometres on it,” he said. “And I’d like to get a tractor with an air-conditioned cab.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Ben’s Pharmacy on King Street in Woodville.