Consumer

Peterborough man visited 3 stores to ensure he had winning $100,000 ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 1:35 pm
A Peterborough man claimed $100,000 on an OLG Encore ticket draw. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man claimed $100,000 on an OLG Encore ticket draw. OLG

A Peterborough man says he stopped at three stores to ensure his lottery ticket was valid for a $100,000 prize.

According to the OLG, Donald Melanson matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the Feb. 19 Lotto Max Encore draw to win the prize. An Encore ticket is $1 with most lottery games.

Read more: Pontypool, Ont., man claims $100,000 on lottery ticket, OLG says

The retired utility worker says he’s a regular lottery player. He says he stopped at a store on his way home from fishing to check his ticket using the OLG’s ticket checker.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on,” he said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “I stopped at two more stores to double-check!”

He says he revealed his win to his children a few days later.

“They were so happy for me,” he said. “I will share this win with my family. I feel so lucky and blessed.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

