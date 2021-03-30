Search for missing 3-year-old in South Frontenac enters its 3rd day

Send this page to someone via email

An intense air, water and ground search continued Tuesday in a rugged area north of Kingston for a three-year-old boy who went missing Sunday.

OPP have brought in helicopters, drones and tracking dogs to scour the woods north of Frontenac Provincial Park for young Jude Leyton.

Police believe this was not an abduction, but say the boy appears to have wandered away from his family home on Canoe Lake Road.

Over 100 OPP officers and search and rescue volunteers have been searching the wooded area near the home since Sunday afternoon.

“Terrain is definitely a challenge and the cooler temperatures is making it challenging for the search and rescue teams and also for the little one,” said Const. Curtis Dick with Frontenac OPP.

Area residents were quick to volunteer to join in the effort to find Jude, but the OPP have been urging locals to stay away from the area.

Police say civilian searchers could interfere with the search and rescue efforts of trained volunteers on the ground from Ottawa and Smiths Falls, emergency response teams, drones and the helicopter in the sky.