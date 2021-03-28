Menu

Canada

OPP searching for missing toddler in South Frontenac

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 3:51 pm
OPP are looking for three-year-old Jude Leyton who went missing in South Frontenac Sunday morning.
OPP are looking for a toddler who has gone missing in South Frontenac.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen three-year-old Jude Walter Leyton to call them immediately.

OPP say the child was last seen in the Canoe Lake Road area of South Frontenac around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Amber Alert for 7-year-old Ontario girl cancelled after she was found safe

Police have yet to put out an amber alert for the missing child.

Frontenac OPP are being helped by additional OPP resources and are not looking for volunteers in the search at this time.

OPP ask that anyone with information about the boy’s disappearance call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 immediately.

