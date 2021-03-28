OPP searching for missing toddler in South Frontenac

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for a toddler who has gone missing in South Frontenac.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen three-year-old Jude Walter Leyton to call them immediately.

OPP say the child was last seen in the Canoe Lake Road area of South Frontenac around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police have yet to put out an amber alert for the missing child.

Frontenac OPP are being helped by additional OPP resources and are not looking for volunteers in the search at this time.

OPP ask that anyone with information about the boy’s disappearance call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 immediately.

