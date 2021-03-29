B.C. reports 2,518 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths over three days amid new rules

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. officials on Monday reported 2,518 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with six new deaths.

There were 936 cases from Friday to Saturday, the highest single-day figure recorded in the province.

In addition, there were 805 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 777 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 816 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1280 were in the Fraser Health region, 142 were in Island Health,156 were in Interior Health, and 121 were in Northern Health.

The seven-day average for new cases in B.C. has risen to 803. A week ago, it stood at 600.

Of the new cases, 329 were linked to variants of concern. A total of 2,233 variant cases have been recorded in B.C., of which 413 are active.

The six deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,455.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by six to 299. Of those, 79 were in intensive care — a decrease of two.

The numbers come as the province announced new restrictions in an attempt to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

More than 61,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the past three days, the province reported. In total, more than 611,000 people have gotten at least one dose.

On Monday, federal health officials recommended that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not be administered to people under the age of 55.

— With files from Richard Zussman