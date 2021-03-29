Menu

Crime

Police lay 130 charges, seize weapons, drugs in north Simcoe County investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 1:56 pm
Police say they've charged six people in connection with an investigation in which weapons and drugs were seized. View image in full screen
Police say they've charged six people in connection with an investigation in which weapons and drugs were seized. OPP

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say officers have laid 130 charges and seized illegal firearms and drugs in connection with an investigation.

According to police, investigators seized a fully loaded 45-calibre handgun, a fully loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, two rifles, a crossbow and ammunition, along with cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, Canadian cash and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say six people are facing charges: Misty Duplantie, 28, from French River, Ont., Nicole Pamela Quaresma, 27, from Barrie, Ont., Matthew Maillet, 32, from Elliot Lake, Ont., Valter Francisco Almeida, 36, from York, Ont., Shawna-Lee Rae, 33, from Collingwood, Ont., and Bryan Joseph James Doucette, 38, from Collingwood, Ont.

All six people were each charged with four counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, four counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, in addition to cocaine trafficking, heroin trafficking and opioid trafficking.

Almeida was additionally charged with breach of recognizance, while Rae was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Doucette was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The six accused are in custody and will appear before virtual bail court at a future date and before the Ontario court of justice in Midland, Ont., at a future date.

