Peterborough man accused of pointing handgun in public, bringing weapon to police station front desk

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing weapons charges after an incident on Sunday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:20 p.m., a man entered the police station on Water Street and placed a black handgun on the front desk.

The man was arrested on weapons-related charges, and the gun was seized, police said.

While officers were speaking to the suspect, another man entered the station and claimed a man had just pointed a firearm at him and had pulled the trigger several times, police said.

Police said earlier Sunday evening, officers twice responded to reports of a man waving a handgun but could not locate a suspect. The description of the suspect matched that of the man who provided the handgun to police.

Story continues below advertisement

It was determined the weapon was a black air pistol.

Andrew Miller, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 14, police said Monday.