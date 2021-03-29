Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man accused of pointing handgun in public, bringing weapon to police station front desk

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 12:35 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man entered the police station and submitted a handgun on the front desk. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing weapons charges after an incident on Sunday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:20 p.m., a man entered the police station on Water Street and placed a black handgun on the front desk.

The man was arrested on weapons-related charges, and the gun was seized, police said.

Read more: Cause of fire at cottage rental north of Peterborough undetermined, fire chief says

While officers were speaking to the suspect, another man entered the station and claimed a man had just pointed a firearm at him and had pulled the trigger several times, police said.

Police said earlier Sunday evening, officers twice responded to reports of a man waving a handgun but could not locate a suspect. The description of the suspect matched that of the man who provided the handgun to police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It was determined the weapon was a black air pistol.

Andrew Miller, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 14, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Airsoft industry up in arms over firearms legislation' Airsoft industry up in arms over firearms legislation
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServiceFirearmPointing a firearmAir Pistolpossession of firearmair-soft pistolPeterborough firearm

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers