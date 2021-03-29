Winter storm, snowfall, wind warnings blanket Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A late blast of winter is moving across Saskatchewan on Monday, with winter storm, snowfall or wind warnings blanketing the province.

Environment Canada says the cause for the warnings is a strong low-pressure system and cold front tracking eastwards across the Prairies.

Winter storm warning

Saskatoon and many northern, central and southwest regions are under a winter storm warning.

Environment Canada says mild rain showers early Monday will quickly give way to severe winds, heavy snow and blowing snow during the morning.

Severe northwesterly winds gusting to 100 km/h will develop by midday and persist for the day.

The worst of the conditions will persist into the evening before subsiding through the night, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall totals of between 10 to 15 centimetres are expected in the warned areas.

White out conditions are still persisting in Kindersley area #skstorm at 8:55 am Schools have asked students to stay home in the area and not go out pic.twitter.com/ehRdm7zQL9 — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) March 29, 2021

Snowfall warning

Some northern regions of Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning.

Upwards of additional 10 cm of snow is expected in some regions before the snowfall eases Monday night.

Wind warning

A wind warning and blowing snow advisory has been issued in some southern regions, including Regina.

Severe winds up gusting up to 100 km/h are expected, warned Environment Canada.

The onset of strong winds will also see temperatures fall quickly, and scattered rain showers will give way to snow and pockets of localized heavier snow flurries which will continue into the night, meteorologists said.

Travel conditions

Environment Canada said people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in the heavy and blowing snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

