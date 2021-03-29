Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm, snowfall, wind warnings blanket Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 11:28 am
Environment Canada says the cause for the warnings is a strong low-pressure system and cold front tracking eastwards across the Prairies. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says the cause for the warnings is a strong low-pressure system and cold front tracking eastwards across the Prairies. SkyTracker Weather

A late blast of winter is moving across Saskatchewan on Monday, with winter storm, snowfall or wind warnings blanketing the province.

Environment Canada says the cause for the warnings is a strong low-pressure system and cold front tracking eastwards across the Prairies.

Read more: Saskatoon braces for winter storm

Winter storm warning

Saskatoon and many northern, central and southwest regions are under a winter storm warning.

Environment Canada says mild rain showers early Monday will quickly give way to severe winds, heavy snow and blowing snow during the morning.

Severe northwesterly winds gusting to 100 km/h will develop by midday and persist for the day.

Story continues below advertisement

The worst of the conditions will persist into the evening before subsiding through the night, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall totals of between 10 to 15 centimetres are expected in the warned areas.

Snowfall warning

Trending Stories

Some northern regions of Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning.

Upwards of additional 10 cm of snow is expected in some regions before the snowfall eases Monday night.

Wind warning

A wind warning and blowing snow advisory has been issued in some southern regions, including Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

Severe winds up gusting up to 100 km/h are expected, warned Environment Canada.

The onset of strong winds will also see temperatures fall quickly, and scattered rain showers will give way to snow and pockets of localized heavier snow flurries which will continue into the night, meteorologists said.

Read more: Wind warning issued for Calgary with gusts between 90-100 km/h expected

Travel conditions

Environment Canada said people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in the heavy and blowing snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSaskatoon WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherRegina weatherWinter StormSnowfall WarningSnowfallWind Warningwinter storm warningEnvironment Canada Snowfall Warning

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers