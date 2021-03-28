Menu

Canada

Strong winds, flash freezes: Saskatoon braces for winter storm

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 8:06 pm
Environment Canada is warning heavy snow and very strong winds could hit the city on Sunday evening. The City of Saskatoon said its snow-clearing fleet is standing by. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is warning heavy snow and very strong winds could hit the city on Sunday evening. The City of Saskatoon said its snow-clearing fleet is standing by. cornwall.ca

City of Saskatoon workers are standing by to clear the streets after a heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada is warning a winter storm could strike the city on Monday, bringing blowing snow, flash freezes and even winds gusting to 100 km/h.

“Sudden, significant reductions in visibility due to snow and blowing snow are likely and whiteout conditions will be possible at times,” a government-issued storm alert said.

Read more: Snow expected as cold front moves into Alberta on Sunday: Environment Canada

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.”

The weather service says the temperature will drop to -22 C on Monday night.

Ahead of the expected weather event, the City released a statement saying crews are standing by “as temperatures drop and strong winds… is forecasted.”

The statement said teams will focus on high-traffic streets and access to emergency services. It said 60 vehicles, including graders and front-end snow plows, are prepared.

Earlier in the day, SaskPower also issued a statement that said it is preparing for power outages.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon WeatherSaskatoon NewsWinter StormBlizzardwinter storm warning

