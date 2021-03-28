Strong winds, flash freezes: Saskatoon braces for winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

City of Saskatoon workers are standing by to clear the streets after a heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada is warning a winter storm could strike the city on Monday, bringing blowing snow, flash freezes and even winds gusting to 100 km/h.

“Sudden, significant reductions in visibility due to snow and blowing snow are likely and whiteout conditions will be possible at times,” a government-issued storm alert said.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.”

The weather service says the temperature will drop to -22 C on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the expected weather event, the City released a statement saying crews are standing by “as temperatures drop and strong winds… is forecasted.”

The statement said teams will focus on high-traffic streets and access to emergency services. It said 60 vehicles, including graders and front-end snow plows, are prepared.

Earlier in the day, SaskPower also issued a statement that said it is preparing for power outages.