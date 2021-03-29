Hawkesbury OPP confirm identity of 89-year-old victim in hospital murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have revealed the identity of an 89-year-old man whose death at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital is now the subject of a murder investigation.

Police were called to the hospital last Thursday evening and found 89-year-old Albert Poindinger of Pointe-Claire, Que., had died.

Brian Nadler of Dollar-Des-Ormeaux, Que., a 35-year-old doctor at the hospital, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is currently in custody with a scheduled court appearance on April 6.

Nadler’s lawyer, Alan Brass, told Global News last week that the charges will be contested.

“He maintains his innocence and the charges against him will be vigorously defended,” Brass said.

OPP said they are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding “other recent suspicious deaths at the hospital.”

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.