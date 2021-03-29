COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Ontario health minister gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Christine Elliott, Ontario’s health minister, received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on camera Monday morning.

She got her first dose at a Toronto pharmacy shortly after 9:15 a.m.

“Please go and get a vaccine,” Elliott urged after getting her shot. “I certainly want everyone who can receive any one of the vaccines at the appropriate time to do so.”

Last week, Elliott said she was going to take the AstraZeneca shot on camera to encourage others to get the vaccine due to hesitancy and negative reports of blood clots surrounding it.

Ontario lowers minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines in 10 more regions

As of Monday morning, people born in 1951 and earlier can use the provincial system to book their shots in the regions, which include Hamilton, Grey Bruce, Peel and Ottawa.

Previously, the minimum age in most regions was 75.

The province said people aged 70 and older will also be able to use the provincial system to make a vaccination appointment in York Region.

Ship that blocked Suez Canal freed after nearly a week Ontario reported a total of 2,094 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Of those: 618 were in Toronto

368 were in Peel Region

277 were in York Region

104 were in Durham Region

Ontario reported a total of 2,094 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Of those: 618 were in Toronto

368 were in Peel Region

277 were in York Region

104 were in Durham Region

74 were in Halton Region

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,337 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

The government said 39,470 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,524 from the previous day.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, the provincial government reported administering 2,031,735 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 50,453 in the last day. There are 311,248 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 54 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently nine active cases among long-term care residents and 119 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by four, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 12,237 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 215 more cases within a 24-hour period — 170 student cases and 45 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,116 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 23 per cent of schools. Forty-seven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,493 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 36 (24 new child cases and 12 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 282 currently have cases and 62 centres are closed.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day. — With files from The Canadian Press.