Here’s who’s eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in 2nd phase of Ontario’s plan

As the Ontario government moves closer to the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, questions have been growing about who will be eligible to be inoculated as supply increases.

According to the government’s plan announced earlier in 2021, health-care workers across Ontario are expected to move into phase two of the three-phase plan sometime in April.

Officials have repeatedly said the ability to advance in the plan is going to be dependent on the supply of the four approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson), but an estimated date to begin phase two wasn’t available as of mid-March.

As of March 23, more than 301,000 people in Ontario received both required COVID-19 vaccine doses and nearly 1,302,000 people received just one dose.

The first phase of the plan, which was still underway as of March 23, prioritized frontline health-care workers, long-term care and retirement home residents and staff, Indigenous adults and chronic home care recipients.

The government concurrently began two programs to vaccinate older adults: Appointments for people 75 and older (as of March 23) across Ontario through the province’s online portal and a pilot program through pharmacies for people 60 and older in three regions.

Looking ahead, the second phase will focus on the following sets of people: Those who live and work in high-risk congregate settings, caregivers in certain congregate settings, certain primary caregivers, essential frontline workers who can’t work from home, individuals with high-risk chronic conditions, and communities at greater risk.

Here’s who currently qualifies for each of the above categories:

People with health conditions

According to a March 5 Ontario government news release, the province will move to prioritize people in a descending order of risk groups and conditions.

Highest risk

– Approximately 442,000 people in this group

– Organ transplant recipients

– Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

– People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

– Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than a year ago

– Kidney disease eGFR< 30

High risk

– Approximately 292,000 people in this group

– Obesity (BMI > 40)

– Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g. chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications)

– Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g. Down syndrome)

At risk

– Approximately 2,200,000 people in this group

– Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

– Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

– Dementia

– Diabetes

– Liver disease

– All other cancers

– Respiratory diseases

– Spleen problems

– Heart disease

– Hypertension with end-organ damage

– Diagnosis of mental disorder

– Substance use disorders

– Thalassemia

– Pregnancy

– Immunocompromising health conditions

– Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

Caregivers

The government listed approximately 400,000 primary caregivers of people who fall under the “highest risk” category of health conditions will be eligible for vaccinations.

Also, caregivers who work in developmental services, Indigenous healing and wellness, mental health and addictions, special care homes, and children’s residential facilities qualify for vaccines.

Congregate settings

Approximately 158,000 people in the following congregate settings will be eligible for vaccination:

– Supportive housing

– Developmental services as well as intervenor and supported independent living (SIL)

– Emergency homeless shelters

– Other homeless populations not in shelters

– Mental health and addictions congregate settings

– Homes for special care violence against women shelters and anti-human trafficking residents

– Children’s residential facilities

– Youth justice facilities

– Indigenous healing and wellness

– Provincial and demonstration schools

– Farm workers who live in congregate settings, including temporary foreign workers

– Bail beds and Indigenous bail beds

– Adult correctional facilities

Essential workers

There are two groups of people who are unable to work remotely that will be in line for vaccinations.

The first group of workers

– Approximately 730,000 people in this group

– Elementary and secondary school staff and bus drivers that transport students

– Workers responding to critical events (e.g., police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)

– Child care workers

– Licensed foster care workers

– Food manufacturing workers

– Agriculture and farm workers

The second group of workers

– Approximately 1,400,000 people in this group

– High-risk and critical retail workers (grocery and pharmacies)

– Remaining manufacturing workers

– Social workers (including those focusing on youth justice)

– Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole officers)

– Lower-risk retail workers (wholesalers, general goods)

– Transportation, warehousing and distribution

– Energy, telecom (data and voice), water and wastewater management

– Financial services

– Waste management

– Mining, oil and gas workers

Note: Premier Doug Ford confirmed on March 23 restaurant workers would be eligible for vaccines, but it was unclear which of these classifications they fall under. He also said he was working to confirm if taxi drivers would be included in the list.

Hot spots and communities at greater risk

The March 5 news release said the 13 public health units, which have had high rates of death, hospitalization and transmission, will collectively receive up to 920,000 additional vaccine doses. It will be up to the following public health units to prioritize vaccines in local hotspots.

– Durham Region Health Department

– Halton Region Public Health

– City of Hamilton Public Health Services

– Niagara Region Public Health

– Ottawa Public Health

– Peel Public Health

– Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

– Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

– Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health

– Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

– York Region Public Health

– Toronto Public Health

– Southwestern Public Health

The plan announced at the beginning of the year said Black and other racialized communities would also be prioritized for vaccines.